'Unimaginable stress': AZ man wrongly charged in high-profile case threatens to sue MCAO

A man wrongly accused by prosecutors of assaulting a queer Arizona State University professor is threatening to sue the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, saying their error deeply damaged his reputation.

Braden Robert Ellis, 23, was charged last year with misdemeanor harassment — a crime he did not commit. The case was related to an incident on ASU's Tempe campus in which two men affiliated with Turning Point USA, a conservative organization, followed, filmed and injured university instructor David Boyles.

Ellis's notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit against a county, alleges police reports and documents identified a different man as a perpetrator in the incident. That man has since pleaded guilty. He has the same first and last names as Ellis, but a different middle name, birth date and social security number.

Interview of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in Phoenix on March 7, 2024.

County prosecutors charged Ellis instead, an error only discovered when The Arizona Republic contacted Ellis for comment on the allegations against him.

The Republic then contacted MCAO for clarity on whether prosecutors had charged the correct person, prompting the office to begin investigating the matter. Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges in the University Lakes Justice Court as soon as courts opened at the start of the following week. They said the issue stemmed from a "clerical error," per court documents.

In the days it took the office to correct the record, Ellis alleges news of the charges "spread through the media and the public like wildfire." His claim notes he was in the middle of medical school applications and was "extremely concerned" about the impact the error could have on his reputation and educational opportunities. He said he spent "countless hours" working to correct news reports that named him in the case.

"MCAO's conduct has caused Mr. Ellis unimaginable stress, anxiety and embarrassment which is ongoing to this day," the claim reads.

He is now requesting a $150,000 settlement.

MCAO spokesperson Jeanine L'Ecuyer said her office is aware of Ellis's claim and that it is "under review." She declined to comment on the allegations contained in the document.

Ellis says error impacted his educational prospects

Ellis alleges the erroneous charges impacted his ability to gain admission to medical school.

Prior to the incident, his claim says he was accepted to Tulane University's School of Medicine. After he discovered the erroneous charges against him, his claim states MCAO officials offered to provide a letter explaining the issue and clarifying that he was incorrectly implicated in the case.

Ellis intended to use the letter in potential medical school interviews and as needed in the future to answer any questions from potential employers. But that letter wasn't provided in the timeframe originally promised, according to his claim.

Weeks later, his claim states he and his family followed up with prosecutors and ultimately received the letter. Still, he did not receive further requests for interviews or acceptances from schools where he had applied for admission.

That includes the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, which his claim says has a "much higher acceptance percentage rate" than Tulane University.

"Mr. Ellis is now forced to attend a private medical school which costs approximately 95% more than the local and public school and was robbed from the ability to weigh medical school options which may have been available to him, but for the false appearance he had been charged with these crimes during the period his applications were being reviewed," his claim reads.

