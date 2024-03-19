Unilever to split off ice cream business

Wall's ice cream, Ben & Jerry's and Magnum is to be separated from parent company Unilever, the food and household goods giant has announced.

The spin-off will start immediately and should be completed by the end of 2025.

The move is part of a broader cost-saving plan, which Unilever said would affect about 7,500 jobs globally.

The group, which sells everything from Marmite to Dove soap, said the changes would help it "do fewer things better".

It employs 128,000 people worldwide, 6,000 of them in the UK.