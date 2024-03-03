Unidentified woman killed after walking in front of car in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An unknown woman was killed when the Florida Highway Patrol said she walked into the path of a vehicle in Bradenton on Saturday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., a 61-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 9th Street East, just north of 301 Boulevard East.

At the same time, an unknown woman was walking east from the west sidewalk of 9th Street East.

FHP said the pedestrian walked across the southbound lanes and directly in front of the man’s vehicle.

The man struck the woman north of the 301 Boulevard East intersection, killing the woman.

The FHP is working to identify her and continue to investigate the crash.

