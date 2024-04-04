Unidentified woman found along riverbank with hands tied behind her back outside of Savannah

Deputies are working to identify a woman who was found with her hands tied behind her back on the bank of a South Carolina river.

The woman was found Wednesday around 3 p.m. at a remote boat ramp on the Coosawhatchie River, which is in Jasper County just north of the City of Savannah.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not give any details describing the woman other than to say that she is white. They also didn’t reveal why she could not identify herself or her condition.

According to the Island Packet, the woman was unresponsive and deputies performed CPR.

Deputies said they worked through the night with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to identify the woman, but so far, have been unable to.

“We ask that you keep the victim and her family in your prayers,” deputies said. “Please keep in mind that this is an ongoing investigation.”