Unidentified man killed in Nashville shooting near intersection of Lewis, Winfrey streets

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Lewis and Winfrey streets in Nashville, according to a news release from police.

Two people were involved in an exchange of gunfire. A man killed has not been identified by police.

Detectives believe that the victim was walking along Lewis Street with a pistol in his hand when he had a verbal exchange with another person.

Police lights

Gunshots were fired between the victim and the other person who was also unknown.

The victim was hit and fled along Lewis Street before collapsing, police said. The victim tossed the gun over a fence onto Metro Water Department property. The gun was recovered.

The investigation is continuing.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigate deadly shooting after gunfire exchanged in Nashville