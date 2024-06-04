Unidentified body found in woods off North Avenue in Athens

A body found Sunday in a wooded area off North Avenue remained unidentified Tuesday as local authorities await a forensic examination at the State Crime Lab.

The body of a man was found in the woods adjacent to the Georgia Division of Family Services, a place where a homeless camp was once established, but later removed.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said the body was decomposed and could have been in the woods for a month or more before it was found by a person walking through the area.

Athens-Clarke police detectives are investigating and a police spokesman said it is possible the person was homeless. The cause of death is also unknown, according to the coroner and police.

Wilson said there were no identification papers found on the body.

