Unidentifiable decomposing remains found in basement of Pennsylvania home

Investigators in northeast Pennsylvania are trying to identify past residents of a Wilkes-Barre home where decomposing remains were found in a basement on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said the county’s detective division joined the State Police Forensic Services Unit and district attorney’s office in conducting an “in-depth search” of a home whose former occupants of the past few years are not yet known.

“There was always something unusual at the house,” a neighbor who lives across the street told local station WBRE/WYOU. “They were always fighting and screaming. The cops were [called] just for noise. Toward the end, there were all kinds of different people living there.”

Anyone with further information about the house on 142 Carlisle Street is encouraged to contact investigators. Police said the home was vacant when their search began.

Due to the state of decomposition, it’s also not yet clear if the remains are human. What was discovered is being sent to Mercyhurst University to be examined next week.

Investigators with shovels and buckets spent several hours in the house this week, according to the Times Leder.

Wilkes-Barre is home to roughly 40,000 Pennsylvanians. Yankees fans know the city as the home of the team’s AAA affiliate, which prepares players for the big leagues. It’s roughly 120 miles west of New York City.