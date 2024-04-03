Unicoi Co. citizens taking legal action over future ministry

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members in Unicoi County are seeking legal action over the use of land for a future ministry.

That land is located off Highway 107 and is known as Davis Springs. The land is under the control of the Jack Davis Foundation. Jack Davis was the former property owner.

The charter details that the land will be used for the purpose of religious, social, civic and historical uses. These uses include picnics, revivals, weddings and receptions, the promotion of Christian and bluegrass gospel music, among other things.

ChristSong Ministry has signed a 15-year lease with the Jack Davis Foundation, with an option for the ministry to renew the lease for another 15 years. ChristSong Ministry is a group that aims to connect previously incarcerated people with Christianity and travels around the country to do so.

“They’re going to absolutely ruin that property that is beautiful; if you’ve ever been to Limestone Cove,” said concerned community member and Davis family member, Lisa Davis Hyder.

Some Unicoi County community members aren’t happy about the plans for Davis Springs. Movement hasn’t happened on the property for many years, and some community members believe there hasn’t been a lot of communication on the land’s future uses.

Community members are taking legal action in the form of a cease and desist, in order to change the planned use of the land. As of March, around 50 individuals had contacted the firm about the intended programming at Davis Springs.

The cease and desist details the purposes in the Charter of the Jack Davis Foundation; detailing a scholarship endowment for students graduating from Unicoi High School and the list of uses for the property.

“My dad would roll over in his grave if he knew for one thing that inmates (sic.) were going to be there,” said the son of Jack Davis, Jack “Monty” Davis. “Number two, that they were going to build little shacks and let them live there.”

Partners in the ChristSong Ministry, Bobby and Nan McGee, said they’ve been searching for a property where they can settle down and continue their mission. They plan to call this new chapter in their lives ‘Soldier’s Lair.’

“Our plans were to not have just a halfway house or a rehab, [but] a discipleship center, where we can train people to do what we do,” said Nan. “A long time ago, somebody told me, that if our ministry dies when we do, it wasn’t a ministry. We don’t want ChristSong to die when we do. We want to train other people to carry on the ministry past us.”

The home next to the leased property has been purchased and is being renovated separately.

The McGees said they plan to fix up the old chapel and fill it with gospel music and preaching again. The hope is to preserve the property’s rich Civil War history like the depiction in murals painted in the chapel.

In the future, the McGees will allow up to five formerly incarcerated people to stay on the property and learn as disciples. Bobby said he plans to interview them himself and not allow people to participate in their program if they’re a sex offender or charged with a violent crime.

This element is a concern to community members, especially when it comes to safety.

“There’s no regulations on when they can come, go, leave, or whatnot,” said Monty. “And that’s scary because of all of the children and the people that live around the area.”

A retired prison chaplain, Boonie Conklin, has worked with the McGrees in the past and plans to help them with the Soldier’s Lair.

“I will say, when people have a heart for God, you don’t have to worry,” said Conklin. “And Bobby knows when people have a heart for God or not. He knows when they’re playing a con because you can’t con a con…I know you don’t have to worry about who they’re going to bring here. Who they’re going to bring are going to be those that are going to give back to the community, not take from the community.”

Despite the cease and desist, the McGees continue their work.

“And I know any time we make a stand for the lord, I’ve seen the enemy rear his head,” said Bobby McGee. “So, I believe the enemy’s rearing his head here and I believe that God will fight this battle.”

“[The land] needs to go to the community,” said Monty. “The community needs to be in charge of this. And, I mean, scholarships need to be given out. It needs to be a community center.”

The McGees plan to hold an informational meeting on April 13 at 2 p.m., or April 20 if the initial day is rained out.

Monty Davis said the community will hold another meeting on April 15, likely at the Limestone Cove Community Center.

