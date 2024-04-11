UNICEF convoy hit by gunfire as it tries to deliver aid in Gaza, 9 days after fatal attack

A UNICEF convoy was hit by gunfire Wednesday as it tried to deliver aid to northern Gaza, the latest in a series of violent obstructions faced by aid workers in the enclave.

"The incident has been raised with relevant Israeli authorities," UNICEF said in a statement. "Sadly, humanitarians continue to face risks in delivering lifesaving aid."

The incident occurred nine days after a World Central Kitchen aid convoy was attacked by Israeli rockets, killing seven workers − and the same day Israel promised to greatly increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment on the incident.

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram told Al Jazeera she was in one of the vehicles at a “holding point” area at a checkpoint.

“We were waiting there when gunfire broke out." Ingram said. "The gunfire came from the direction of the checkpoint toward civilians who then ran away from the checkpoint. And the gunfire hit us."

She said three rounds hit the car where she was sitting. The mission had been authorized and the Israeli authorities knew about the convoy, Ingram said. After the shooting, Israeli authorities continued to delay the convoy and it eventually was forced to return to Rafah.

“So those life-saving supplies never made it to the children in northern Gaza,” Ingram said.

Children ride atop a motorcycle cart converted into a makeshift trackless train vehicle as they celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 10, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Israel is prepared for military confrontations beyond Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, amid concern that Iran was getting ready to strike Israel. "Whoever harms us, we will harm them," he said.

∎ Russia urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint to avoid "complete destabilization" of the region. Russia also warned its citizens against traveling to the Middle East.

US general to discuss Iran with Israeli defense officials

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East reportedly arrived in Israel Thursday for meetings with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other senior defense officials amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Haaretz.com reported. Gen. Erik Kurilla's trip comes a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Gallant and "reiterated the United States’ support for Israel’s security and made clear that the U.S. will stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies," the State Department said in a statement.

Axios, citing two Israeli officials it did not name, reported that Kurilla would make the trip to discuss an anticipated attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for confirmation or comment on the trip.

The visit also comes 10 days after an aerial assault on Iran's diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack, but Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Wednesday that "the evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be."

Israel has asked the U.S. for help restraining the Iranian military response by sending warning messages to the Iranians and projecting its force in the region, Axios reported.

Contributing: Reuters

