    Unhealthy Ingredients to Keep Out of Your Coffee

    Prevention Magazine Executive Editor Olessa Pindak joins The Doctors to explain which items you should not be adding to your morning joe.

    • Non-Dairy Creamer. Olessa calls this one the worst offender. Choose coconut milk instead!

    • Skim Milk. For decades we were told this was a healthy option, but studies now show that regular whole milk is a better choice – especially organic whole milk.

    • Flavor Shots. “Whether it’s hazelnut or vanilla or pumpkin spice,” Olessa explains, “When you’re adding them you’re not just adding the flavor – you’re also adding sugar, and it’s a LOT of sugar.” If you’re looking for a little something extra in your coffee, Olessa recommends trying a capful of a natural extract, such as vanilla or almond. “You’re saving yourself almost 19 grams of sugar.”

    ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork notes that coffee is Americans’ number-one source of antioxidants. “Coffee is not bad for you. It’s what we add to it!”