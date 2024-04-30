‘It’s unfortunate’: Boise restaurant closed after 30 years and will be torn down for this

If you’re a night owl, maybe you’ve visited the Shari’s restaurant in Boise for a wee-hour meal over the years.

In the future, rather than dropping a few bucks on a 1 a.m. breakfast, prepare to pull a few bucks from a 24-hour ATM.

Known for its family-style cooking and late-night service, Shari’s, 8521 W. Franklin Road, has closed.

Even stranger for nostalgic Idahoans? The distinct, six-sided building near Milwaukee Street is slated to be torn down. Ideal Demolition Services of Emmett is awaiting city permits and expects to raze the structure in May.

What rises from the rubble will be all about the Benjamins — literally. City records show that planning and development services has approved plans for a 4,286-square-foot bank to be built. A letter of intent declares that “as part of (a) broader Bank of America national business expansion plan in emerging markets, we are proud to announce that this will be the very FIRST Bank of America site in Idaho to serve the community of Boise.”

The Shari’s restaurant on Franklin Road has been a familiar sight for decades. Michael Deeds/mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Founded in 1978, Shari’s is a regional chain headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Somewhere along the line, it rebranded from Shari’s Restaurant to Shari’s Cafe and Pies. Dozens of locations are spread across Idaho, California, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. In the Treasure Valley, Shari’s has remaining stores in Garden City, Meridian and Nampa.

A note in the window at the now-defunct Boise store thanks customers. The restaurant had been in service for more than 30 years, it says.

Whenever any dining establishment with that many memories gets shuttered, it’s a little sad, right?

“It’s unfortunate we had to close our Boise location,” an owner’s response to a recent Google review explained, “but most of the staff has relocated to the other three Shari’s in the valley. Come see us for the same great service and fantastic pies. All of our Shari’s are open late, and our Garden City location has extended hours until 2 a.m.”

Shari’s Cafe and Pies/Facebook Shari's Cafe and Pies/Facebook