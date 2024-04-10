Unfettered access to firearms in Tennessee is making ordinary people more dangerous

Re: "Nashville restaurant shooting: What we know about fatal argument at Roasted in Salemtown," April 1.

On Easter Sunday, standing outside my packed church, I saw a new plaque. It warned that bringing a gun in was a crime punishable by up to six years in prison.

At the same moment across town a man bumped into another at Roasted, a restaurant in Salemtown. Words were traded. One man pulled a gun and shot the other.

On Easter. At brunch.

Male egos, notoriously more fragile than a potato chip, are regularly bruised. Typically a punch or two is thrown. They puff up and whisper, “He’ll think twice before trying that with someone else.”

Then the bruised potato chips move on. Maybe they even remember to celebrate the world being saved by sacrifice a couple thousand years ago.

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer walks past the Roasted, a Salemtown restaurant, where customers were shot at a mass casualty event on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

But here in Tennessee male potato chips often carry guns. You never know when you're going to have to defend your fragile honor ... at brunch ... on Easter.

Without a gun these guys curse a little and quell themselves with margaritas.

Another view: Parents' sentencing in Michigan school shooting is a wake up call for all guardians

We don't have gun problem in Tennessee; we have a legislature problem

With a gun one is fitted for a coffin. The other ditches his car, begs relatives for run money and heads for the state line.

I used to think we had a gun problem. More guns ... more shootings are obvious and undeniable to anyone but the last responders in the state house.

But I don't think it's a gun problem anymore.

I think we have runaway state legislature problem. Even a majority of rural constituents want them to restrict the sale of guns to only responsible stable buyers.

But the potato chips egos on Capitol Hill cannot stand being called soft by their talk radio priests. Reason and evidence are pointless. It's heresy to even discuss it.

So before long plaques in churches will not be enough. Soon there will be metal detectors required for churches, schools and brunch.

To keep the unarmed out.

Will Maguire, Nashville 37211

