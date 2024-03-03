UNF seeks more community partners as its undergraduate research expands in Jacksonville

These student researchers presented their findings during the 2024 Florida Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by University of North Florida on Feb. 17.

The University of North Florida has long been a leader in undergraduate research, as a founding member of the Florida Undergraduate Research Association and the first institution to host the Florida Undergraduate Research Conference. The college recently hosted the 14th annual conference in Jacksonville, where 84 UNF students participated.

This is important because as UNF grows and continues to develop as an R2 research university — a designation related to the number of doctoral degrees granted — undergraduate research remains a vital component of the educational experience. To best serve the needs of undergraduate students seeking exposure to research, the UNF Office of Undergraduate Research is actively seeking new community partnerships to ensure modern, real-world experiences for these future professionals.

Last year UNF documented over 2,500 different undergraduate research experiences across the university’s colleges, providing students hands-on or experiential training in their respective disciplines. Some experiences are paid, while others provide credit toward the student’s degree.

Many projects are done on campus and we now have a growing number of off-campus research internships as well.

All the students work under the guidance of a faculty mentor. The university has developed important relationships with community partners who also serve as mentors for these students. These partnerships provide opportunities for students to apply the knowledge gained in the classroom in a practical way and work on problems that impact the communities of Northeast Florida.

In many cases, the research experiences lead to students being hired at the facility where they worked on research.

A research experience consists of inquiry, investigation and production of knowledge. Student researchers develop research questions, carry out methods specific to their fields of study to answer the questions and then communicate their results. At UNF, the Office of Undergraduate Research provides support for all three components.

This support includes grants and awards to help offset the cost of supplies or travel and hosting on-campus symposia where students can share their research findings and hone their presentation skills. In the last academic year, we provided $32,000 in grants to fund 17 different undergraduate research projects.

We also awarded $15,000 to support student travel for 31 off-campus presentations where they presented their research findings to professionals in their fields of study.

An indigenous history: UNF profs to tell the story of Northeast Florida's Mocama people

At the 14th annual Florida Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by UNF recently, students from throughout the state presented their research. At the same time, they developed professional skills through workshops and networking with graduate recruiters from across the country. As the conference has grown from 135 presentations in 2011 to 580 presentations this year, so has the participation of UNF students at the conference.

Looking specifically at the last three years (after returning to an in-person format from a virtual conference in response to the COVID pandemic), the number of UNF students presenting has doubled each year.

Letters: Teachers enter classroom to educate children, not serve as armed guards

As we look forward, UNF and the Office of Undergraduate Research are seeking community partners to support the growing need for undergraduate mentors and research opportunities. With these partnerships, UNF can attract and retain top scholars, who in coming to UNF will share their time and talent with the Jacksonville community as they develop their technical and professional skills.

We know that the Jacksonville community has a strong medical network and is growing in terms of small businesses. By working together, UNF and our community professionals can support each other to solidify the city of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as a high-caliber education destination and a great place to study, live and thrive.

Those interested in partnering with UNF may email the Office of Undergraduate Research at our@unf.edu.

Ochrietor

Judith Ochrietor, Ph.D., director of UNF's Office of Undergraduate Research, interim director of the university's Biomedical Sciences program and associate professor of biology.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Undergrad research a vital component of educational journey at UNF