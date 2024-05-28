UNF poll: Voters support stadium deal, but don’t want to ‘foot the bill’

A new poll from the University of North Florida shows Duval County voters support the proposed stadium renovations agreement, but they don’t like how much taxpayer money is being spent on construction.

UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) asked registered voters about their top priorities for the investment of tax dollars in Duval County.

Here’s how they responded:

23% - Infrastructure and roads

19% - Education and schools

13% - Public safety and police

4% - Downtown revitalization

3% - Stadium and the Jaguars

“This is a bit of a departure from the standard ‘most important problem question,” Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director, said in a news release. “We wanted to frame this in terms of tax dollars, considering the public expenditures we’re facing, and I’m not at all surprised that stadium renovations are nowhere near the top of the list.”

The poll asked voters about their feelings toward tax dollars funding Downtown development. Thirty-nine percent said the investment is crucial to the city’s growth. Twenty-eight percent said they have some reservations. Nineteen percent of respondents were hesitant, saying there are better uses for tax dollars. Fourteen percent of respondents said they were against spending tax money to revitalize Downtown.

“In a city where 70% of its residents either never go Downtown or do so only a few times per year for leisure, I am stunned that so many people are committed to Downtown investment,” commented Binder.

The poll then asked specifically about the $775 million of public money set to be used for stadium construction costs. The majority (58%) were opposed to it. But they did support the portion of the deal that invests $150 million for community development, affordable housing, homelessness, and parks.

“When we polled on this issue last fall, people placed a lot of importance on the benefit to the Downtown area and surrounding communities, and that still seems to be the case here,” Binder stated. “Duval County voters just don’t want to foot the bill for stadium renovations, but that Community Benefits Agreement seems to have sweetened the pot enough for folks to go along with the entire deal.”

Job approvals for local officials were also included in the survey. Mayor Deegan fared well, garnering the support of 63% of respondents. Sheriff T.K. Waters also scored well, with 63% approving his performance so far.

“A little less than a year in office and Mayor Deegan’s approval is 63%,” Binder said. “Jax mayors have traditionally had positive approval ratings, but these are great numbers for the rookie mayor who has faced a number of early tests.”

