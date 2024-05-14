‘Unexpected influx’: Norfolk officials share concerns about turning former state prison into shelter

Town officials will meet in the coming days to discuss the impacts to the community of the state using the former Bay State Correctional Center as an emergency shelter amid a migrant crisis.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got to work with our police chief, fire chief, all of our school superintendents, make sure we have a plan,” said Jim Lehan, Norfolk Select board member. “But there’s no point in putting a plan together until we know what it is we’re planning for.”

The former state prison will become an emergency shelter for up to 450 people experiencing homelessness, including some families currently being housed at Logan International Airport, officials said. The emergency shelter is expected to operate for six to 12 months.

In a statement Monday, Norfolk town officials said they were informed Friday of the state’s decision to use the former state prison as an emergency shelter, and they shared their concerns about how the new emergency shelter would impact local services.

“An unexpected influx of a large number of families poses many logistical challenges to Norfolk,” town officials said.

The former minimum security prison shuttered in 2015. It will now house up to 140 families in dorm rooms, with each floor having its own bathrooms and showers, state officials said. The site also has a cafeteria, a gymnasium, a large common room and offices that will be used for case management and administrative activities.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll spoke with town officials on Saturday. Town officials said they were told that the shelter will be managed 24/7 by a shelter operator hired by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services through competitive bid.

“This decision was made as part of its ongoing response to the number of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts. The Town had no role in this decision and was not consulted prior,” town officials said.

Norfolk is not alone.

In March, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said city officials received no advance notice when they learned in April 2023 that the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center at 700 Myles Standish Boulevard began housing 18 migrant families.

A short time later, the entire hotel became occupied by more than 100 families “and ceased operating as a hotel,” and city regulators quickly became concerned that the hotel was operating greatly above its occupancy limits, O’Connell earlier said.

“The city was given no advance notice nor an opportunity to express our concerns,” O’Connell earlier said, and Taunton later filed a lawsuit against the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center operators for nonpayment of fines due to code violations for housing too many migrants at the property.

Meanwhile, over in Norfolk, Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis, Police Chief Timothy Heinz, Fire Chief Erron Kinney, Norfolk School Superintendent Ingrid Allardi, King Philip Superintendent Rich Drolet, and other department leaders “will be meeting regularly in the coming days,” officials said.

“This group will develop a comprehensive list of potential impacts to the town and develop strategies to continue to deliver regular municipal services without interruption,” town officials said. “We also will have regular conversations with state officials to ensure the Town’s concerns are heard, and to work collaboratively on creative solutions that are in the best interests of Norfolk.”

“Most importantly, the Select Board and Town staff are committed to transparency and regular updates to the community as we work through this transition,” town officials said.

Anyone with questions may contact Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis at jcasanovadavis@norfolk.ma.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

