Unemployment claims in Wisconsin declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,804 in the week ending June 22, down from 5,391 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 233,000 last week, down 6,000 claims from 239,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Vermont saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 268.4%. Delaware, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 38.1%.

