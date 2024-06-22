Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Utah dropped the week of June 9 compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 1,372 in the week ending June 15, down from 1,481 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 238,000 during the week of June 9, down 5,000 claims from 243,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Delaware saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 131.2%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 54.7%.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Unemployment claims in Utah declined last week