Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 10,137 in the week ending February 24, down from 10,609 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 215,000 last week, up 13,000 claims from 202,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Rhode Island saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 252.7%. Oklahoma, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 64.3%.

