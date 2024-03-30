Unemployment claims in Michigan declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Michigan dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,657 in the week ending March 23, down from 6,972 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 210,000 last week, down 2,000 claims from 212,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Missouri saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 27.9%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 48.6%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

