Unemployment claims increase in Massachusetts, decrease in US

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts rose the week ending June 15 compared with the week before, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 5,183, up from 4,870, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 238,000, down 5,000 from 243,000 the week before on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Delaware had the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, 131.2%. Virgin Islands had the largest drop, 54.7%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Unemployment claims increase in Massachusetts, decrease in US