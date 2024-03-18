Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped during the week ending March 9 compared with the week before, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,064, down from 5,434, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 209,000, down 1,000 from the week before on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Oregon had the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, 33.7%. New Hampshire had the largest drop, 60.6%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Unemployment claims decline in Massachusetts