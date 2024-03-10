Unemployment claims decline in Massachusetts

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped sharply during the week ending March 2 compared with the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,395, down from 9,328, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims remained the same at 217,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Virgin Islands had the largest increase in weekly claims, 163.6%. Rhode Island, meanwhile, had the largest drop in new claims, 71.6%.

