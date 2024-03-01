Unemployment claims in California increased last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in California rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 41,696 in the week ending February 24, up from 40,900 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 215,000 last week, up 13,000 claims from 202,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Rhode Island saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 252.7%. Oklahoma, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 64.3%.

