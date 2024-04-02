Unemployed Oregonians frustrated by weeks of no benefits despite new system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Several Oregonians have been left anxious and frustrated while waiting weeks for unemployment benefits after a new system launched in March.

When Frances Online launched, it was supposed to be a big improvement. But some people trying to contact the Oregon Employment Department claim they haven’t been able to get someone on the phone.

KOIN 6 News has received several messages from viewers citing issues with the new site while others reported problems bringing their old claim current.

“I’ve tried calling and it just gives you a busy signal over and over again until you can finally get through. I finally got through, and it told me there’d be an hour and a half long wait. I just kind of sat there and waited and two hours went by, three hours went by. And then a little bit after four hours, it just dropped my call,” Kevin Windisch said.

OED told KOIN 6 News they were too busy to do an interview, but sent the following statement regarding the delay:

Call volumes and wait times remain high, and we recognize the frustration that is causing for our customers during what is already a difficult time. We are doing our best to serve our customers as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, we are unable to answer all calls that are waiting on hold at the end of the day, so those callers do get dropped. We recognize that is especially frustrating for those who have been on hold for hours by that point. Additionally, we have heard that some cell phone providers drop calls after several hours. If you are willing to provide the names and phone numbers of the individuals that are reaching out to you, we can review their individual call records and find out what happened.

The department also blames understaffing due to federal underfunding. One bill that would provide additional funding for permanent positions currently awaits Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature.

“Reassigning staff to meet demand is a strategy we regularly consider when demand for all of our services is high, as it is now. We’ve used this strategy since the pandemic, when there was also more work to do than people to do it,” OED said in a statement. “However, that means some type of work is sacrificed, and that makes shuffling staff from one area to another very difficult.”

So far, OED was able to hire 40 temporary staff through early August. Customers, however, are forced to endure longer wait times. The department added that their processes “simply take time to complete, even if there is nothing more for claimants to do.”

In the meantime, OED recommends using Frances Online’s self-serve features to help reduce call volume. These include sending direct messages and using the Contact Us feature on their website.

Staff members are tasked with reviewing every message, so the department asks that customers only send one message regarding their needs.

