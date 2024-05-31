Work underway on K-27 in Wallace County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work has started on a Kansas Department of Transportation project to resurface a portion of K-27 in Wallace County.

Project work consists of pavement milling and overlay and installation of permanent pavement markings on 20 miles of K-27, starting 1 mile south of Sharon Springs and ending at the Sherman County line.

Traffic through the areas where crews are actively working will be directed by flaggers and a pilot car. Delays not exceeding 15 minutes should be anticipated during daylight hours.

Crews will also resurface a section of K-27 (Main Street) within the city limits of Sharon Springs. Work on this portion is expected to start on June 5 and last approximately one week. Activities will include milling and paving the driving lane only from N Front Street to 4th Street, as well as milling and paving from curb to curb from 4th Street to the U.S. 40 junction.

KDOT expects work to be completed in late June, conditions permitting. APAC-Kansas Inc., Shears Division, of Hutchinson is the primary contractor for the $3.7 million project.

