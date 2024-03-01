Understanding IVF, frozen embryos and egg freezing
The ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos can be considered “children” under state law has left doctors stunned and fertility patients worried about how this will affect them. It’s also led to a lot of questions about IVF treatments, frozen embryos and egg freezing. Yahoo Life’s Rachel Grumman Bender offers a guide to some of these terms in reproductive medicine and to the impact the Alabama ruling may have on fertility treatments.