Underground pedestrian tunnel used by Clifton students for 80 years to get a lift, ramp

CLIFTON — Countless students have walked up and down the gray concrete steps on each side of Route 46 to access the underground pedestrian tunnel to cross the busy highway safely for the last 80 years. Most people, however, don't know it exists.

It's easy to overlook the two entries into the concrete underground passageway in front of Christopher Columbus Middle School near Piaget Avenue. Only black metal handrails on either side of the highway give away the subterranean passageway with murals painted on its walls and illuminated by fluorescent lights.

It was built in the 1940s when the middle school was in use as a high school. Once a new high school was built on Colfax Avenue, the one on Route 46 became a middle school. Students of the school safely crossed the highway by walking beneath it, along with visitors to Clifton Stadium, which is located next to the middle school.

A tunnel built in 1941 used by students and staff at Christopher Columbus Middle School will undergo renovations to make it accessible to people with disabilities. The tunnel goes under Route 46 at Fifth St in Clifton, NJ.

Up until now, the underground tunnel was not wheelchair accessible, but a pair of federal grants totaling more than $932,000 and awarded in the past two years, will change that.

Last month the city received the second grant of $364,000 in federal funds to pay for the engineering and design to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The design work is to be conducted by Greenman-Pedersen Incorporated, a New York-based firm with offices in New Jersey.

Coupled with the $568,000 in funds the city was awarded from the state Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to Schools program, the project can move forward.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Mark Gengaro said the city's schools in coordination with City Manager Nick Villano applied for the Safe Routes to Schools Grants.

The Safe Routes grants are mostly used to repair sidewalks, curbs and crosswalks where students walk, however, Gengaro said the city wanted to think outside the box and put the money to good use.

City and district officials conducted a three-day study with schools 1, 3, and Christopher Columbus Middle School, all close to the pedestrian tunnel. The results of the study showed the tunnel needed repairs and to be made ADA-compliant.

"Hundreds of students and pedestrians utilize the tunnel for school and other events, including football games, athletic events, and graduation," Gencaro said.

Villano said the work will make the underground passage accessible to those with physical disabilities and improve drainage, which can be a problem. A lift will constructed on the Fifth Street side and a ramp will be created on the middle school side, the manager said.

Clifton School District Public Information Officer Samantha DeRose used the tunnel in the 1970s and her father Arthur, who attended the then-high school from 1951 to 1955. She said the tunnel was "always a bit sketchy."

DeRose said she and her classmates would use it to go across the highway to Fifth Street to get bagels and other snacks.

Her father said when he was a student and using the tunnel, the gates at the bottom of the stairs were closed during school hours. The gates are still there but remain open.

Other residents remember that the murals on the tunnels' walls were painted occasionally as Eagle Scout projects. Some said the access to the tunnel was closed off for a while recently, but it has since reopened.

Not much on record

One of the only clues as to when the passageway was built is the concrete numeral "1941" etched into the entrance walls. That year is also when that portion of Route 46, originally known as Route 6, was built.

Newspaper reports note that on Dec. 15, 1941, that section of Route 6 officially opened.

Various newspaper accounts from 1929 to 1941 state that the section of Route 6 that runs from Lexington Avenue to Woodland Park was known as the Paterson Bypass, and was meant to keep traffic flowing rather than get bogged down in the city's crowded byways.

Many of these same accounts of the same period, decry the number of accidents throughout the region. The building that now houses Christopher Columbus Middle School was built in 1926 to serve as the city's high school for a burgeoning student population. The highway came later and so did the underground passage.

To reduce the number of accidents, bridges and the underpass were constructed along the road.

Not much information is available on the underpass, including the exact date it was built, whether it was in response to accidents or to prevent them, and how much it cost.

It was also around 1941 when the city was working to create Clifton Stadium, located adjacent to the school and the city's Main Memorial Park. The building served as the high school until 1962.

The City Council approved the city's engineering department's request to accept the money and prepare a resolution to award the contract to GCI.

The state has designated Route 46 as the United Spanish American War Veterans Memorial Highway, according to state records.

