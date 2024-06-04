Underground fuel tank explodes at Hallandale Beach gas station: BSO. Man seriously burned

A man was seriously injured when an underground fuel tank exploded at a Broward gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

The blast occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Mobil station located at 26 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, said Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a fire rescue spokesman.

“A witness described the explosion as an intense rumble that shook the ground violently. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male victim in his 30s lying on the ground, unresponsive, with a fire emanating from nearby machinery,” Kane added in a statement

The man suffered second- and third-degree burns over much of his body, Kane said. Paramedics took him to Aventura Medical Center.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 10 minutes. But Kane said the explosion caused significant damage that includes leaving a crater about 50 feet in diameter.

A parking lot is buckled because of an underground fuel tank explosion at a Hallandale Beach gas staion Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

“It appears the fire was triggered by vapors escaping from an underground fuel storage tank, which were ignited by nearby machinery,” Kane said.

He noted injuries were limited to the hospitalized man because the gas station was temporarily closed for an excavation project.

The explosion is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.