Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company receives $160,000 grant for renovations

The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company received a $160,000 grant for renovations.

Provided by Lowe’s Hometowns community impact program, the grant is part of a mission to restore community spaces nationwide.

The grant will cover complete renovations for the first and second floors of the fire station.

According to the fire company, this is the station’s first major renovation since 1986.

“We are beyond excited to share the progress during this project as we revamp our space, and cannot wait for the grand completed reveal in November,” a Facebook post reads.

The fire company was one of only 100 applicants selected. Renovations are expected to be completed in November.

