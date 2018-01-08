Under Trump, US debates a leader’s mental fitness as never before

President Trump’s mental health has burst into public consciousness, following release of the explosive tell-all book “Fire and Fury” and Mr. Trump’s eye-popping Twitter response – in which he called himself a “very stable genius.”

The book, by journalist Michael Wolff, describes a chaotic White House riddled with infighting. In an interview on NBC’s “Today,” Mr. Wolff asserted that “100 percent of the people” around the president – including senior advisers and family members – question his intelligence and fitness for office.

But anyone who thinks the Trump presidency is on the ropes or that he’s about to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment to the Constitution – a topic Wolff claims White House aides discussed repeatedly – has another think coming, analysts say. And, it can be argued, Mr. Trump may in fact come out on top when all is said and done, given the questions surrounding the reporting techniques used by Wolff, and factual errors in the book.

In addition, efforts by mental-health professionals to raise alarm bells about Trump’s stability may well backfire, as none have formally evaluated Trump. The American Psychiatric Association’s longstanding code of ethics prohibits drawing conclusions about a person’s mental state without an in-person examination.

“I think this all inoculates him,” says Steven Schier, a political scientist at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., and co-author of a book on the first months of Trump’s presidency. “In other words, the more this stuff is out there, the less impact it probably has.”

“I’m not defending Trump,” Mr. Schier continues. “Even a casual view of his behavior does raise concerns, but it doesn’t mean he’s clinically [out of his mind].”

Besides Wolff’s book, a months-long effort by a Yale University psychiatry professor to sow alarm about Trump’s mental stability has added to the drumbeat of concern about his ability to function as president. The professor, Bandy Lee, published a book of essays last October by 27 mental-health practitioners who say their “duty to warn” the nation about Trump’s mental health supersedes “professional neutrality.”

But the nation has hardly reached the point where an effort to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment is even remotely feasible. The 25th Amendment, enacted in 1967, was a response to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which raised questions about the nation’s governance had Mr. Kennedy survived but in an incapacitated state.

The requirements for removing a president under the 25th Amendment are steep: The vice president and a majority of Cabinet members must make a “written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Then a two-thirds vote by both houses of Congress is required to fulfill the transfer of power to the vice president.

‘INOCULATED WITH HIS BASE’

On Monday, Wolff acknowledged on “CBS This Morning” that he did not interview Vice President Pence or any Cabinet members for his book. This admission throws cold water on his suggestion that the 25th Amendment is a viable option. Wolff’s book quotes White House staffers speaking frequently about the 25th Amendment. Wolff spent the better part of a year essentially as “a fly on the wall” inside the West Wing, at the invitation of now-former Trump aide Steve Bannon and current adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Wolff’s book, which burst into public view last week, was not what the Trump White House expected. But so far, it doesn’t seem to be hurting the president’s job approval ratings, still sitting at about 40 percent.

The flaws in Wolff’s book – which the author himself admits was produced hastily – have played into Trump’s narrative of a press corps eager to take him down, and that could help him survive this latest maelstrom.

“At least he’s going be inoculated with his base,” says Republican strategist Ford O’Connell. “He’s also probably going to get the benefit of the doubt among some right-leaning conservatives and potential independents in key states going forward,” particularly in the midterm elections this November.

Mr. O’Connell also sees a lot of the “mainstream media” angry that Wolff beat them to the punch. “I think they would have preferred to build the ‘Trump is nuts’ narrative over time, and now it could undercut their reporting and be a blessing for Trump,” he says.