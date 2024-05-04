‘We’re under siege’: Residents on edge as burglars terrorize Beverly Grove neighborhood

Residents in a Beverly Grove neighborhood are terrified after a burglary crew has relentlessly targeted the area in a string of costly thefts.

Neighbors said the burglars are hitting homes on an almost daily basis, oftentimes staking out potential properties before striking.

Many homeowners have increased security measures by installing cameras and motion sensors around their properties.

However, it seems those preventative measures have not deterred the thieves.

Over the last several months, multiple attempted break-ins were captured on surveillance cameras but the suspects ran away when they realized someone was home.

Burglars smashed the glass backyard door of Eddie and Lina’s Beverly Grove home on May 2, 2024.

Burglars smashed the glass balcony door of Eddie and Lina’s Beverly Grove home on May 2, 2024.

However on May 2, the suspects finally succeeded after homeowners Eddie and Lina left their house in the morning.

The suspects were seen climbing on the backside of the home to gain entry through a second-story balcony,

They smashed in a glass door and ransacked the house, escaping with items such as family heirlooms, jewelry and other valuable property.

Eddie and Lina said there have been nearly a dozen burglaries in the area over the last several months, leaving many homeowners afraid.

“I think that we’re under siege,” Eddie said. “I don’t know how else to put it. Every day there’s something going on in our street and the streets surrounding us. Every day we don’t know who’s getting attacked, who’s getting broken into, who’s getting home invaded and it’s all hours of the day, all hours of the night.”

“We don’t feel safe in our own homes,” Lina said. “It’s not okay. It’s no way to live.”

A recent attempted break-in was unsuccessful after a homeowner was able to catch a burglar in his backyard at a home on Maryland Drive.

The victims said they later received a note from the district attorney’s office, explaining plans for the suspect’s prosecution but have not heard any updates since.

Eddie, Lina and other victims believe the same criminals hit two other homes in the neighborhood just a week earlier. Those thefts were captured on surveillance footage as the thieves were seen rummaging around.

“It’s just terrible that this is what it’s become,” Lina said. “It trickles down. Look at our local government, look at our district attorney. What’s happening? It’s not working. Who’s benefitting from all these changes? Not us.”

Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.

