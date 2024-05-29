Under the Dome: Why ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag flew at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office

NC HOUSE PAUSES BUSINESS FOLLOWING DEATH OF SPEAKER’S FATHER

The North Carolina House canceled committee meetings for the week following the news that House Speaker Tim Moore’s father died over the holiday weekend.

His father, Richard “Rick” Keith Moore, was 75 and lived in Kings Mountain – part of the district that his son represents in the state House. He was an Army veteran and longtime member of the Kings Mountain City Council, according to his obituary.

“I send my deepest condolences to NC Speaker Tim Moore, his mom Jean and family on the loss of his dad Rick,” Gov. Roy Cooper wrote on social media. “We’re grateful for Rick’s service in the army, as a business man, community leader and one of my appointed members to the NC Travel & Tourism Board.”

In addition to committees being canceled, there will be no House voting sessions this week.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FLAG CONTROVERSY

A flag called the “An Appeal to Heaven” flag or Pine Tree flag has created a stir because of its connection to Jan. 6, 2021 rioters.

But it’s also part of U.S. history.

And its historical significance is the reason cited by the office of Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor, for flying the flag.

Robinson flew the flag in April in front of the Hawkins-Hartness House as part of the Halifax Resolves Day celebration.

The flag is at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court controversy. Justice Samuel Alito flew the flag at his New Jersey beach home.

Get the full story from Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan here.

NEW LOOK FOR NC DRIVER LICENSES, IDs

Beginning this summer, North Carolina driver’s licenses and IDs will have a new look and feel.

Here are some things that will make the new licenses stand out:

The new licenses and IDs will be made of stiff polycarbonate plastic.

The card includes both raised and depressed lettering and patterns.

The cardholder’s picture appears on both sides.

The new cards also will include design elements that are security features, making it difficult for them to be illegally duplicated, according to a statement by DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

The new cards are expected to be available in the next month.

Current license and ID cards will remain good until their expiration date.

Get the full story from Richard Stradling here.

