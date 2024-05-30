Under the Dome: What new poll says about president, governor races in NC

NC governor’s race is close (as of now)

A Cook Political Report poll shows that North Carolina’s race for governor is close between Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Here’s what to know about the poll and what it could mean for the state:

In North Carolina, one of seven battleground states, unaffiliated voters make up the largest voting group, followed by Democrats and afterward, Republicans.

The new poll changes Cook Political Report’s prediction for the governor’s race, shifting their analysis of the race from one that leans Democrat to a “toss up.”

The group’s “Swing State Project” poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 7-point lead ahead of President Joe Biden.

Swing voters are the ones who will determine this election, according to the Cook Political Report. But there’s time to see how everything plays out since Election Day is still five months away.

Get the full story from Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan here.

WSSU NAMES FIRST WOMAN CHANCELLOR

Bonita J. Brown was named the 14th chancellor of Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Brown, an attorney and longtime higher education leader, was announced at a press conference.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Kathleen Kelly said there were more than 50 applicants, and Brown was one of three finalists presented to UNC System President Peter Hans for approval.

She called Brown’s selection a milestone and a testament to the university’s commitment to being an inclusive institution.

Brown’s appointment as WSSU’s chancellor will begin on July 1.

Get the full story from Vivienne Serret here.

VinFast may face more delays

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast is considering another delay to its proposed $4 billion Chatham County plant that stalled earlier this year.

Reuters on Wednesday cited an unnamed source who said the facility may not open until after 2025.

In 2022, local and state leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, celebrated the announcement of VinFast building its first factory outside of Vietnam.

Years later, the construction didn’t proceed. Here’s what we know:

On Tuesday, Chatham County confirmed that no significant building has happened on the VinFast site, located 30 miles southwest of Raleigh near Moncure.

In December, VinFast revised its assembly plant designs into a smaller footprint than the original.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating VinFast’s first U.S. electric vehicle model VF8 after a fatal crash in April in California, according to Bay Area news reports.

The company – which was offered more than $1.25 billion in incentive benefits – reported in 2022 that it expected to turn out 150,000 electric vehicles a year and employ 7,500 workers.

Get the full story from Brian Gordon here.

REFORMING THE NC PARDON PROCESS

Does North Carolina’s pardon process need to be reformed? Absolutely, according to one exoneree and advocates for people seeking pardons.

The process, which allows people with criminal records to clear their names, is secretive and moves slowly. Gov. Roy Cooper has approved 17 as well as 10 commutations as he nears the end of his second term, his spokesperson said.

Duke Law Professor Jamie Lau says Cooper has done a better job in his second term in exercising clemency power and granting pardons, but Lau adds the process remains “opaque.”

Get the full story from Ryan Oehrli here.

