Under the Dome podcast: With the session underway, the budget and guns are already issues

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of April 29, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my fellow state politics reporters Avi Bajpai and Kyle Ingram.

Before I forget, we hope to see you at the first live recording of Under the Dome, which will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at the N.C. Museum of History. Please arrive at 5 p.m., and we will start recording at 5:30 p.m. with our guests, Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Sen. Natalie Murdock. Register for this free event at underthedomelive.eventbrite.com.

But for now, you can listen to our latest episode about how the General Assembly budget process is already underway: you’ll hear audio from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget proposal and Senate leader Phil Berger’s reaction. You’ll also hear Republican Rep. Jason Saine’s take on child care funding, as that issue is also integral to this year’s budget process.

Headliner of the Week

After the break, we talk about the chances of more elections bills this session, plus how people with a wide range of gun law opinions are already making their cases to the General Assembly.

Stay tuned until the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. Two-thirds of our Headliners — so a supermajority — are about the legislative opening day, while the third is about a downtown Raleigh event.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.