Under the Dome podcast: Masks, ICE and skydiving coming up at the legislature

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of May 20, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my colleagues Avi Bajpai and Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi.

We talk about the bills that passed out of the Senate last week, and what might happen next in the House on legislation about masks and juvenile justice. Plus there’s movement on the bill about sheriffs cooperating with ICE coming this week.

We also discuss how Democrats, who are in the superminority, are trying to get attention and potential compromise on their priorities. Plus what Republican House Rules Chair Destin Hall said about the discharge petition on two gun regulations bills filed by Durham Democratic Rep. Marcia Morey, and how many signatures it has so far.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned until the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. They range from the mountains of Western North Carolina to who gets to be acting governor and a lawmaker’s proposal for a bipartisan skydiving session.

