Under the Dome podcast: The House’s budget move, UNC leadership search and voters

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of June 17, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues Avi Bajpai, Korie Dean and Danielle Battaglia.

Starting off this episode we talk about what could be the big news this week, the House running its own budget adjustment bill instead of following the initial plan of House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger agreeing on a compromise bill before it is revealed to the public.

Moving on to higher education, beyond the recent DEI elimination in the UNC System, it is chancellor search season. Dean talks about the new chancellor at N.C. Central University and which other schools are looking for new leaders.

Battaglia is our Washington correspondent but was in Raleigh this past week to talk to voters in the 2024 elections. Listen to find out more about what she’s working on.

Headliner of the Week

After the break, we talk more about the UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor search, as well as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson visiting the Legislative Building, but not to preside over the Senate.

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. Dean talks about budget cuts at UNC Asheville, Battaglia about former President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.S. Capitol and Bajpai about the possible return of the ICE bill — and my contribution has to do with my new favorite item at the Legislative Cafeteria.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.