Under the Dome podcast: It’s already June and the NCGA still has a long to-do list

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of June 3, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my legislative team colleagues Avi Bajpai and Kyle Ingram.

The big national news is, of course, former President Donald Trump now being a convicted felon 34 times over. So we’ll see how that plays into state politics, North Carolina being a swing state.

The legislature is back this week, with House votes planned for Wednesday and committees on the calendar for both chambers. The House and Senate canceled action this past week because of the death of House Speaker Tim Moore’s father, Rick Moore, who was a former city council member, and many lawmakers traveled to Kings Mountain where the Moores live.

Now that they are back, there is much to do and only about a month to do it, if the short session progresses as designed. We talk about the General Assembly’s to-do list that includes the state budget adjustment bill, sheriffs’ cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, perhaps a mask bill compromise, and more.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week, which range from our new interns to movies to summer music playlists.

