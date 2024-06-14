Under the Dome: What NC’s campaign finance changes would do

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know about North Carolina politics today from our team and correspondent Stephanie Loder.

PUSHBACK AGAINST NC LAWS AIMED AT TRANS YOUTH

LGBTQ+ advocates are marking Pride Month by denouncing North Carolina’s new laws targeting transgender youth.

Speaking during a rally organized by Equality NC, members of the LGBTQ+ community stood with signs on Wednesday outside the Legislative Building.

They spoke against new laws passed last year by the GOP-dominated General Assembly, which:

Ban transgender women from participating in school sports for women.

Ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.

Restrict LGBTQ+ curriculum in elementary schools.

June is designated as Pride Month in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was considered the start of the nation’s gay liberation movement.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein noted that June 12 marked eight years since shooter Omar Mateen, 29, killed 49 people and wounded another 53 in 2016 at the gay-friendly Pulse nightclub in Florida.

Hate and violence continue to be directed at the queer community, Grafstein said, “fueled by the ways our elected representatives talk about the LGBTQ community, by the policies that are enacted, that are marginalizing and that are harmful to our lives.”

Get the full story from Kyle Ingram here.

NC BILL TARGETING FOREVER CHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS ADVANCES

The House Environment Committee has voted unanimously for a bill that would require PFAS manufacturers to cover cleanup costs for public water systems.

The legislation would give the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality power to force Chemours and other manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances to pay the costs of water utility upgrades if it’s proven their discharges contaminated ground drinking water.

What happens next:

House Bill 864 will be heard in the House Appropriations Committee.

If approved, it goes to the House rules committee.

Then the bill would be voted on by the full House before moving over to the Senate.

In 2022, House Bill 1095 ran into opposition from Wilmington-area utilities and Chemours. HB 1095 was withdrawn and not voted on during that session.

Get the full story from Adam Wagner here.

IMPLICATIONS OF NEW CAMPAIGN FINANCE PROVISION IN NC’S MASK BILL

Certain changes to the way campaign money is regulated were tacked onto a bill lawmakers approved this week to restrict masks.

The campaign finance part of the bill excludes federal PACs and the groups known as 527s from the definition of a political committee. In May 2020, the State Board of Elections had said that a ban on donations by certain kinds of state PACs that can accept corporate money applies to federal super PACs as well. Federal super PACs can raise unlimited money from corporations. This bill would negate the board’s opinion and set new rules for those groups.

Democrats contend the changes will allow more dark money donations, in which the source of the funding isn’t disclosed. Sen. Mary Wills Bode says the Democrats’ concern is out-of-state billionaires flooding money into the state without having to be accountable.

While Democrats say the Republican candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, could benefit from the bill, GOP leaders say the bill will level the playing field for both political parties when it comes to funding candidates for governor and attorney general.

House Speaker Tim Moore says the bill will treat both Republican groups and Democratic groups “exactly the same.”

The bill is heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to veto it. Cooper’s veto likely would be overturned by the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly.

Get the full story from Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Kyle Ingram here.

That’s all for today. Check your inbox tomorrow for more #ncpol news.

You can sign up to receive the Under the Dome newsletter at newsobserver.com/newsletters . Want your friends to get our email, too? Forward them this newsletter so they can sign up.

We want to know what you would like to see in the Under the Dome newsletter . Do you like highlights from the legislature? Political analysis? Do you have a question you’d like The News & Observer team to answer? Tell us here. You can also email us at dome@newsobserver.com

Don’t forget to follow our tweets and listen to our Under the Dome podcast for more developments.