Under the Dome: 25% of NC school districts disregard state school calendar law

GOP lawmakers unveiled a compromise on mask legislation late last week that contained a controversial, unrelated campaign finance provision that would allow federal political fundraising groups to give to state parties, without having to fulfill certain reporting requirements.

The Senate passed the conference report for House Bill 237 within hours of it being released on the General Assembly’s website, and the House is expected to vote on it today, after the House Rules Committee takes up the bill at 2 p.m.

Before that, a wide-ranging coalition of advocacy groups including Common Cause NC, Democracy NC, and the N.C. NAACP will speak out against the bill’s mask and campaign finance provisions, during a 9:15 a.m. press conference in front of the Legislative Building.

Avi Bajpai

WILL JUDGE’S RULING DECREASE SCHOOL CALENDAR LAW RESISTANCE?

When it comes to following the North Carolina school calendar law, more than a quarter of the school districts in the state refuse to comply with the rules.

Last week, Superior Court Judge William D. Wolfe issued an order voiding the 2024-2025 school calendar adopted in December by Carteret County which would have let classes begin Aug. 13 – two weeks earlier than allowed by state law.

Wolfe sided with business owners who filed a lawsuit claiming the new start date would harm them and saying they rely on the state calendar law to staff their businesses.

A State Board of Education report shows 29 of North Carolina’s 115 school districts – including Carteret County whose 2024-25 school calendar Wolfe declared as illegal – still plan to start classes in early to mid-August.

It’s too early to tell whether Wolfe’s ruling will stop defiance of the state school calendar law.

Get the full story from T. Keung Hui here.

MEDICARE PREMIUMS: WHAT SOME RETIRED NC EMPLOYEES CAN EXPECT

Some retired state employees and their dependents will see premiums increase next year under the State Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plans.

The plan’s board of trustees increased premiums for 2025 in a vote last week citing financial challenges faced by the plan – such as an unexpected increase in Medicare Advantage payments.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said, “This is not the place that we thought we would be when we signed this contract several years ago with Humana,” the contract holder for the Medicare Advantage plans.

All board members who voted on Thursday approved the change in premiums. Melanie Bush, the deputy Medicaid director for the state Department of Health and Human Services, abstained from the vote.

Get the full story from Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi here.

ROCKINGHAM COMMISSIONERS ASK NC SHERIFF FOR TRANSPARENCY

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his office have been dropped by their insurer, The Travelers Companies, after 11 deaths in the county jail, a lawsuit and criminal charges against an employee.

After a discussion with Page at their annual budget meeting Friday, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners decided to add the words “transparency” and “communication” to the public safety division’s mission statement.

Commissioners said adding the words to the mission statement will ensure that Page creates a goal of being more transparent.

Chris Elliott, the county’s safety and risk manager, told the commissioners that he is in the process of finding a new insurer for Page’s office.

Get the full story from Danielle Battaglia here.

