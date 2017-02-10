Under Armour has a Trump dilemma

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank was among a select group of American CEOs that had breakfast with President Trump on his first Monday in office, Jan. 23. And in an interview this week with CNBC, Plank described Trump and his pro-business agenda as “a real asset for the country.”

Now his support of the president is causing problems for his company.

Under Armour’s athlete endorsers are a key element of its brand, its cool factor among young people, and even its bottom line. There’s no better example than NBA star Steph Curry, an Under Armour endorser who is such a big fish that he has a small equity stake in the scrappy apparel brand (as does NFL quarterback Tom Brady). And Under Armour’s success in basketball has lived or died by the popularity of its Curry basketball sneakers.

Curry did not like Plank’s comments about Trump. Speaking to the San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday, Curry said, “I agree with [Plank’s] description, if you remove the -et.” (You can deduce what “asset” without the -et spells.)

On Thursday, two more Under Armour athletes followed suit.

Curry, Copeland, and Johnson speak out

Professional ballet dancer Misty Copeland posted a long statement on Instagram saying in part, “I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank’s recent comments in support of Trump… I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values.”

Read between the lines there and you start to see how this could be bad for Under Armour’s business. Copeland called up Plank to express her disappointment, and, in her statement, she appears to demand that he retract or correct his comments.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, also took to his Instagram account, where he has 76 million followers. He began by saying that Plank’s words “are neither my words, nor my beliefs,” which sounds at least somewhat less harsh than Copeland’s response.

But he continued: “His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO… I partner with brands I trust and with people who share my same values. That means a commitment to diversity, inclusion, community, open-mindedness and some serious hard work. But it doesn’t mean that I or my team will always agree with the opinion of everyone who works there, including its executives.”

Johnson specifically said he is not ditching Under Armour: “I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them.” Curry and Copeland did not make any such affirmation, but also did not yet suggest they will cut ties with the company.

After Plank’s CNBC appearance, some people (including celebrities like the actress Emmy Rossum) were tweeting #boycottUnderArmour, vowing not to ever buy an Under Armour item again, citing Plank’s pro-Trump comments.

The quick backlash prompted the company to issue a response, saying, “We engage in policy, not politics… We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.”