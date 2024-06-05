Undecided motions to be heard ahead of November CSC trial

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai will hear and decide on a number of motions from both the defense and prosecution in the matters of a former Kimball Camp intern charged with criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes ahead of a November jury trial.

Patrick John Pinkowski, 29, appeared in court Monday, June 3, via video teleconference for a criminal pretrial conference to discuss information received from the victim’s (whose name is not being published due to her age and nature of the allegations) counselor.

“I’ve found nothing in that record that would be applicable to this trial,” Lisznyai informed both attorneys involved in the case.

Lisznyai also brought up the issue of two undecided defense motions and asked if there would be further motions to decide on forthcoming.

Pinkowski’s attorney and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski both affirmed additional motions would be coming, and Pinkowski’s attorney informed Lisznyai that she would be in contact with the court to schedule a motion hearing in the near future.

Pinkowski, a former Kimball Camp intern, stands charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes, and is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial Nov. 6.

Pinkowski’s case has gone back-and-forth over the last year, with a series of pretrial conferences where charges were amended, motions argued and decided upon, and additional discovery was requested from the Michigan State Police.

The victim testified March 22, 2023, during a preliminary examination hearing in the 2B District Court, that she was working at Kimball Camp in the summer of 2022 as a counselor in training and that things between her and Pinkowski escalated between June and July 2022.

That escalation led to inappropriate remarks and touching, she alleged.

Kimball Camp issued a statement following Pinkowski’s arrest stating that his internship abruptly ended when the incident was brought to their attention, and that they notified the Department of Health and Human Services promptly, which launched a Michigan State Police investigation.

Pinkowski faces up to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections if he is convicted as charged and remains free on bond awaiting trial.

