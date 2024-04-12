Undated ballots are still unsettled in Pa. What if SCOTUS doesn't rule by the election?

Uncertainty regarding Pennsylvania's undated and mistakenly dated mail-in ballots remains a hanging chad ahead of the looming 2024 presidential election.

Litigation regarding Pennsylvania's undated, mistakenly dated and unsigned ballots been volleyed between courts ever since the state's no-excuse mail-in ballot law, Act 77, took effect in 2020. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided 2-1 with the Republican National Committee's position March 27 in ruling that these ballots shouldn't be counted, but that decision has just been appealed by the Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and five other civil rights groups.

"This is one of many areas of law that remain unsettled when it comes to mail-in ballots," Lisa Schaefer, executive director for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

"I think that's really where we are at this point. We will follow whatever the law is, whatever the courts tell us, but what we really need is the General Assembly and administration to make clarifications within the law itself."

Are undated ballots legal in PA?

Matt Heckel, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said a ballot can't be counted unless it's been correctly dated and signed.

"Due to ongoing litigation, ballots that have been administratively determined to be undated or incorrectly dated should be set aside and segregated from other ballots," reads a state guidance last updated in April of 2023. "Counties may prefer to keep segregated undated and incorrectly dated ballots organized by precinct and alphabetically by last name within each precinct. The department strongly recommends that counties also segregate into separate groups of undated ballots versus incorrectly dated ballots."

The guidance also suggests for county election office personnel to remind voters to correctly date and sign their ballots before dropping them off.

Pa. Department of State reforms

To help prevent these careless errors from disqualifying votes, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a ballot redesign. The initiative was billed as a way to create better uniformity among the commonwealth's 67 counties and to provide clearer instructions to voters.

"The Department of State believes every vote by a qualified voter should be counted, and we are continuing to work to ensure that is the case in Pennsylvania," Heckel said.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt, left, discusses voting procedures and challenges with Tina Pritts, Somerset County's director of voter registration and elections, at her office in the County Building.

"To that end, the Department has made significant proactive improvements to mail ballot materials designed to cut down on undated or misdated mail ballot envelopes. Among the changes on the redesigned mail ballot materials — which have been implemented for the 2024 primary election — are revised instructions to voters to make the process of properly filling out and returning a mail ballot clearer and more direct. These revisions are designed to decrease the number of voter errors that could cause them to be disenfranchised."

U.S. Supreme Court?

The NAACP's request for the full 3rd Circuit Court to rehear the case is a step that could ultimately bring this matter before the Supreme Court of the United States.

No matter the venue or decision, Schaefer said, she'd like for the question to be answered well in advance of the 2024 general election so both county election workers and voters are educated on the process before ballots are cast in this high-stakes election. Whether the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case in time remains to be seen.

"That would certainly be our hope," Schaefer said.

