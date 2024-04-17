UND VP Meloney Linder invited to attend National Security Forum

Apr. 16—GRAND FORKS — A leader at the University of North Dakota has been invited to attend the 70th National Security Forum next month in Alabama.

UND Vice President of Marketing and Communications Meloney Linder will participate in the event May 7-9 in Montgomery, Alabama, upon the invitation of U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III. Earlier this week, the

Herald reported that another Grand Forks woman, Gracie Lian, was also invited

by Kendall and plans to attend the forum.

Lian, Grand Forks County coordinator, is a former UND student body president.

Both were nominated by Col. Timothy Monroe, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at Grand Forks Air Force Base. All told, there will be some 75 civilians representing 32 states at the forum. According to a release from UND, the intent of the forum is to "build enduring partnerships between local communities and the armed forces." The forum, held since 1954, is tasked with prompting open discussions on "historic and contemporary national security strategic realities and challenges," according to the Air Force.

"As a representative of UND and the Grand Forks community, where supporting our Air Force base is a priority, it is an honor to be able to participate in this prestigious opportunity," Linder said in a release from UND. "I'm looking forward to the experience."

The UND release notes that "Linder has served for the past three years as an honorary commander to two vice wing commanders at GFAFB — first for Col. Jeremy Fields, and currently, Col. Delbert Rivera. She's also an active member of the Military Affairs Committee for The Chamber of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks."

At next month's forum, according to UND's release, Linder and Lian will integrate with Air War College students, along with senior military officers from dozens of partner nations for "briefings, lectures, seminars and social events."