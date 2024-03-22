UND Center for Innovation founder Bruce Gjovig receives Air Force Distinguished Public Service medal

Mar. 21—GRAND FORKS — Bruce Gjovig, founder of the UND Center for Innovation and a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, has been awarded the Air Force's highest award given to non-employee civilians.

Gjovig accepted the Distinguished Public Service Award last month at the 2024 Air and Space Force Civic Leader Conference in Washington, D.C. The award was presented by acting Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones, who directs strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across the Air and Space Force, according to a release.

The medal is presented to those who make a "profound contribution (to the Air or Space Force) on the national level, and which represents substantial progress to the Air Force mission," according to Department of the Air Force guidelines.

"It is a great honor to be presented the Distinguished Public Service Award," Gjovig said in a statement. "It has been wonderful to serve my nation in this way, and to serve the United States Air Force. For my service locally, I am keenly aware I share this award with the Grand Forks community in providing outstanding support to our base, our airmen and our mission."

Gjovig has been a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program for eight years. Members act as unpaid advisers, communicators and advocates for Department of the Air Force issues, the release says. He was also recognized as a key thought leader in the development of Grand Sky, the nation's first drone business park in Grand Forks, as well as the nation's first Unmanned Aircraft Systems airport on the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

He also sponsored the effort to develop the UAS Roadmap between 2008 and 2011, which planned how to capitalize on the emerging UAS industry in North Dakota, and over several legislative sessions, he helped secure $28 million in state funding to develop Grand Sky. His work helped attract Northrup Grumman and General Atomics, Grand Sky's first two tenants for commercial UAS operations, according to the release. And through his 2021 and 2022 work with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., he helped repurpose 24 Global Hawks to become Range Hawks, resulting in major new activity to test hypersonic missiles at Grand Sky.

Gjovig retired from the UND Center for Innovation in 2017 after 33 years. He is well-known in Air Force circles for his numerous newspaper op-eds in support of the Air and Space forces, and he is the author of eight books, with his three most recent titles focusing on North Dakota innovators and entrepreneurs. He serves on the Grand Forks mayor's Base Retention Committee, and is a board member on the Washington, D.C.-based National Defense Industrial Association.