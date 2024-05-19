UNCW's oldest dorm is set to be demolished. Here's what you need to know.

Crews will begin prepping for the demolition of the University of North Carolina Wilmington's first residence hall on Monday, May 20.

Galloway Hall, originally known as "Dorm 71," was built in 1971 and was the UNC system's first air-conditioned dorm as well as the first air-conditioned dorm in the state, according to the school's website.

The building, which was a co-ed dorm with 400 beds, cost $1,475,000 to build and the architect was Leslie N. Boney.

About the building

Galloway Hall is a six-story building located on the southern side of UNCW's main campus and is adjacent to Riegel Road and across from the Brooks Field Baseball Facility.

The building is 64,912 square feet and has held as many as 400 residents, but is no longer used and is beyond its serviceable life, according to the school's website.

About the demolition

According to UNCW's website, the demolition plan applies to all physical abatement, demolition, and waste generating activities performed as part of the remediation and demolition activities.

The demolition will include an environmental assessment, removal of any hazardous materials, the demolition, removal and disposal of the building and associated utilities, foundations, slabs, as well as the demolition, removal and disposal of site improvements.

The total budget for the project is $2 million. The designer is Kimley-Horn and the contractor is 4 Seasons Demolition.

About the name

The building was named after Edmond R. Galloway, who was a UNCW student from Fayetteville who died in a bicycle accident on Oct. 11, 1974, during his first year at the school.

The building was officially named after Galloway on April 30, 1975, after the Student Government Association petitioned for a memorial in his honor.

What to expect

Construction fencing will be set up around the hall starting Monday and will block access to the sidewalks on the Riegel Road side of the building.

Signs will be posted to redirect pedestrians around the back side of the hall.

The overflow parking area beside the hitting facility on Riegel Road will also be closed beginning July 1 and will reopen Aug. 1.

