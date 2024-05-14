Unconscious female found in desert area in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire and Border Patrol found an unconscious female in the desert on Tuesday, May 14.
According to the fire department’s X account, first responders found her near the block of 1000 Camino Real Avenue.
The female, no age given, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Sunland Park Fire.
