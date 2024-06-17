Unconscious Chihuahua puppy leads to arrest of Fort Myers man on animal cruelty charges

An unconscious Chihuahua, who succumbed to its injuries, has landed a Fort Myers man in jail on animal cruelty charges.

Thomas Byers, 65, faces charges of abandonment of an animal and aggravated animal cruelty causing excessive pain or death.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Third Avenue, in Fort Myers, to investigate an animal cruelty case.

Authorities said a neighbor reported they found an unconscious Chihuahua puppy on the side of the road on Fifth Avenue.

Despite first responders' aid to the puppy, it died, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office reports detectives learned the puppy's owner, Byers, had been leaving the dog outside for multiple days in a kennel without food or water.

According to authorities, witnesses told detectives Byers noticed the dog was "acting abnormal" and left the residence with it.

Deputies found Byers at his home on Third Avenue, where authorities spotted a second Chihuahua in a kennel outside.

The sheriff's office said the second puppy was surrendered prior to Byers' arrest.

Byers remains in custody Monday morning on $5,000 bond. He's next due in court July 15 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

