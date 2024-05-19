Unclear whether Kennedy campaign will have same impact as Perot and Nader

We’re now 170 days away from the Presidential election rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Several factors will determine which one of them will call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home the next four years. The biggest key will be turnout among party loyalists.

A new poll this week from the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College shows Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with anywhere from 9-12 percent support in six potentially swing states.

The New York times points out those are the best numbers for a third-party candidate in decades.

Conventional wisdom suggests this hurts Joe Biden. How worried should the Biden campaign and the Democrats be about this?

Host Jim Niedelman returns to discuss that and more with former Iowa State Representative Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“I think it’s something to definitely keep an eye on, but I don’t think your tried-and-true Democrats are going to be losing much sleep over it,” Gayman said.

“I think Joe Biden is worried about that,” Kaufmann said, adding “For crying out loud, we’re not putting a Kennedy on a debate stage?”

Question of the Week

