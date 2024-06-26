Uncle Miltie and his dress traumatized me. Where were Ohio Republicans when I needed them?

Scarred by Uncle Miltie

I applaud Reps. Angela King and Josh Williams for trying to make our world safe from those awful drag queens.

I only wish they had been around when I was growing up. I remember how traumatized I was when Uncle Miltie started wearing a dress. I had nightmares for years. Through therapy I was able to lead a normal life . . . until the movie "Mrs. Doubtfire" came out and the nightmares started all over.

I can't even walk past a dress store without breaking out in a sweat.

God Bless those wonderful close-minded representatives. Without them we might have to start thinking for ourselves.

Jonathan Smith, Columbus

'Loyal party members' are the problem

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci is completely backwards when he calls crossover voting in primaries “political sabotage.” I call it democracy.

Renacci wants to make sure that only “loyal party members” have the ability to pick who represents their team.

But democracy is not a team sport, or at least it shouldn't be.

Rather than having two “teams” picking their champions who will then duke it out in the final election, wouldn’t we be better off giving voters the opportunity to select the best person for the job?

Though Renacci is fundamentally wrong in his view, he does get one thing right. Our primary system is not helping and should change.

Rather than a team sport arrangement, though, our primaries should ask voters who they actually want in office, regardless of political party. The top vote getters would then go into the final election, again regardless of political party.

In such a system, the final election could be between a Republican and a Democrat or between two candidates of the same party.

We would all be voting for the person we think is the best of the choices available rather than being stuck with the artificial choice between two people who have been selected by self-serving team leaders, like Renacci.

Tim Hopmann, Bexley

DEI isn't driving enrollment down

“Ohio speaker must save Ohio Colleges from radical leftists, DEI" lacks factual evidence to support its claims, which is surprising given the three authors are former professors.

There is no evidence that DEI initiatives have led to lower enrollment or for that matter that higher education is “in trouble.”

“Correlation does not equal causation” is a common phrase in statistics.

May 15, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Cristo Rey Columbus High School celebrates their diversity with a display of flags.

For example, the use of social media is much higher than a decade ago, maybe that is why enrollment is lower. Of course, I don’t have evidence to support this claim, which is why I shouldn’t make it.

As for whether protests — which have been happening for some time on vibrant college campuses — prevent students and administrators from performing their duties, I would suggest that campus construction prevents as many people from performing their duties as the handful of protests.

Helping students who previously did not have the opportunity to go to college and encouraging diversity is not the cause of decreased enrollment.

If having a diverse student population is causing others not to go to college, then we do have a problem, just not the problem these professors think we have.

Chris Jackman, Worthington

