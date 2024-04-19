Uncle faces murder, child abuse charges in North Las Vegas after toddler found not breathing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces murder and child abuse charges after police found a 2-year-old at an apartment not breathing.

Leo’oolo Tevaseu, 21, was arrested and taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on the charges of open murder, and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Thursday around 11 a.m. officers responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street near the I-15 and east Cheyenne Avenue after reports of a toddler not breathing.

During the investigation, detectives identified Tevaseu as the toddler’s uncle and the suspect in the case.

The 2-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

